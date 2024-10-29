GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Letters to The Editor — October 29, 2024
Premium

Published - October 29, 2024 12:24 am IST

CJI’s retirement and after

The best precedent that the Chief Justice of India, Justice D.Y. Chandrachud, who is retiring shortly, could set for the independence of the judiciary in India is this: he should not accept any position after retirement. This would put an end to all speculation in connection with certain events that concern him. The independence of the judiciary is based on not only discharging one’s duty while in office but also on the precedent one sets upon retirement. The Constitution of India, in its true reading and spirit, expects such decisions.

N.G.R. Prasad,

Chennai

Flow of ideas

I read about a professor in Periyar University in Tamil Nadu having been harassed for having written books without seeking the university’s permission. The report of its Vice-Chancellor having issued show cause notice to the professor for having authored the books — one on Macaulay and the other on Periyar — is as dogmatic as the Englishman and the Dravidian reformer. The Englishman had contempt for Indian intellectual tradition and despised the intelligentsia while the latter ‘bathed the baby but threw the baby out with the bathwater’.

All three seem to be birds of the same feather. We must remember that we cease to have room for the assimilation of new ideas the moment we close our minds with dogmatism.

Let us remember that India has taught us to welcome noble ideas from every side.

S. Suresh Kumar,

Nagercoil, Tamil Nadu

Published - October 29, 2024 12:24 am IST

Related Topics

letters

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.