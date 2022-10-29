Letters to The Editor — October 29, 2022

Governor and Government

The sniper-fire between the Governor and the Government in Kerala over various issues has been going on for sometime. The barbs have become so bad that they are threatening to interfere with smooth governance in the State. A healthy relationship between executive and legislature, crucial to effective governance, is being denied to Kerala. The judiciary must intervene and a semblance of normalcy restored in the interest of governance in Kerala.

Dr. George Jacob E.,

Kochi

On ‘due process’

While it is true that the due process doctrine was elaborately argued by M.K. Nambiar and rejected by the Supreme Court in the A.K. Gopalan case, what is equally important is that the case was filed by V.G. Row on behalf of A.K. Gopalan who were leading communists. When V.K.T. Chari, a constitutional expert and former Advocate-General of Madras, asked Justice Patanjali Sastri, who was part of the Bench which decided the case, as to why due process was rejected (which, according to him, was the correct interpretation), Justice Sastri told him that India was a nascent democracy and it would not be appropriate to extend due process to a communist. Therefore, class perceptions also played a part in the constitutional interpretation of fundamental rights.

The same was the approach when V.G. Row applied for a passport to go to Russia. It was rejected on a very strict interpretation of Article 21. But in the Maneka Gandhi case, the word ‘due process’ assumed a wider interpretation and it encompassed Articles 14 and 19 which were not available to A.K. Gopalan and V.G. Row.

This only augments the view that class perceptions were also one of the underlying principles of constitutional interpretation; no lecture on Article 21 would be complete without reference to these salient facts. A close reading of the Supreme Court judgments also reveals such dimensions. This should equally form a part of the curriculum in colleges.

N.G.R. Prasad,

Chennai

State of temple

The Brihadeeswara temple, built by Rajaraja Chola I is an architectural marvel. The fact that it has survived over the centuries is what draws thousands to Thanjavur every day. It also leads to the question of its maintenance and conservation. The sanctum sanctorum and the massive corridor around the temple are poorly maintained. Plastic posters and trash are kept inside the sanctum sanctorum, giving it the image of a storage unit. Wooden plates, plastic idols, and ropes add to this. There is no proper lighting and an appropriate mechanism to manage people. There is also the ugly sight of people having inscribed their names in pen and charcoal along the corridor. This amounts to vandalism of a heritage structure and masterpiece. As is characteristic in many temples, there is chaos here too after the poojas.

A.S. Madhavi,

Thiruvananthapuram