Letters to the Editor — October 29, 2021

29 October 2021 00:02 IST

Court on Pegasus

The Supreme Court of India has given us a balanced ruling in connection with the Pegasus allegations (Page 1, October 28). Though the Government’s right to surveillance on matters of national security is not questionable, it is unauthorised surveillance for reasons other than national security that is definitely illegal and objectionable. A democratically elected government with its huge mandate must extend its full cooperation to the panel formed by the Bench for the probe. Since the panel is also vested with the responsibility to conduct the probe, it is imperative that the media exercise restraint, avoiding meaningless debates and being judgmental before completion of the probe.

S. Seshadri,

Chennai

Advertising

Advertising

The Court’s ruling heralds the return of a fair, free and fearless judiciary in India. In curbing the high-handedness of the nation’s executive of the day, there is a clear message to the “powers that be” in the popular Shakespearean phrase — Caesar’s wife must be above suspicion. The Court’s stand will also puncture the balloon of unilateralism and authoritarianism and whimsical tendencies of my way or the highway.

P.K. Sharma,

Barnala, Punjab

The Centre has found its fig-leaf of ‘national security’ torn asunder by the Supreme Court in its order of epochal dimensions. The proposed probe has all the potential to effect a churn in the nation’s polity for the better. What the Centre could do best is to cooperate with the inquiry.

Ayyasseri Raveendranath,

Aranmula, Kerala

The probe order itself has made a dent in the image of the Government for its hiding the facts. Alleged spying on citizens is a grave threat to privacy and an attack on core democratic principles.

Though the setting up of the committee has been done with the good intention of bringing out the truth, its success will depend on the Government’s cooperation.

D. Sethuraman,

Chennai

It appears that the last hope of Indian democracy lies only in the judiciary. The observations and actions of the Supreme Court in the Pegasus issue provide a comforting feeling that all is not lost in our system.

George Mathai,

Kochi

The Indian judicial system seems to have proved its autonomy once again. The Government should now keep aside its “skipping tactics” and cooperate with the committee. It has to ensure that the probe is conducted in a transparent manner.

Barla Sathishkumar,

Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Telangana

While carefully setting out the terms of reference, the Court has done a balancing act of protecting one’s right to privacy, by now a settled fundamental right, without, at the same time, disregarding genuine national security concerns. There are still doubts on whether the very government that remained stubborn in not cooperating with the Supreme Court despite its nudging, will stonewall the process on the pretext of national security, even inviting contempt. Given the manner in which the Centre has dealt with certain judgments of the top court in the past, such apprehensions, of likely non-cooperation, are not entirely unfounded.

S.K. Choudhury,

Bengaluru

World of ads

There is no doubt that some commercial advertisements are distasteful, often create aversion and invite derision. If advertisements are appealing and attractive, they may invoke esteem and regard for the manufacturers and producers concerned even if one does not want or need the products. For example, the advertisements brought out by Amul are not only witty and timely but also create a child-like liking for its products. It is no surprise that the mascot, the ‘Amul girl’ often steals the show.

Needless to say, timing is the one of most important factors in almost everything, and advertising and marketing are no exceptions (Editorial, “A world minus ads”, October 28). But there needs to be sensitivity.

C.G. Kuriakose,

Malippara, Kothamangalam, Kerala

Governor’s actions

It is just over a month since the new Tamil Nadu Governor, R.N. Ravi, took charge. His seeking details on the functioning of government departments is unwarranted and an absolute interference in the State’s administrative affairs (Tamil Nadu, October 27). The Governor being a retired Indian Police Service officer is sure to be aware of governmental systems.

Tamil Nadu is also a full-fledged State and not a Union Territory. Acting as an extra-constitutional authority is undemocratic.

Manoharan Muthuswamy,

Chennai