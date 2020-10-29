Letters to the Editor — October 29, 2020

29 October 2020 00:02 IST

Buying land in J&K

The issue of land can be a highly emotive issue anywhere in the world and Kashmir is no exception.

Therefore, one wonders whether the Centre’s unilateral action in notifying new land laws, without taking Kashmiris into confidence has been a well-thought-out one (Page 1, “Now, outsiders can buy land in J&K, October 28). There are likely to be more hurdles for the trouble-torn area to cross before it can experience peace, progress and prosperity. For successful implementation of any government initiative, it is quite essential to ensure the cooperation of the people. It is in the larger interests of the Centre to take positive steps — in initiating dialogue with political parties and civil society for large-scale peace.

P.H. Hema Sagar,

Secunderabad

Apologise he did

It was interesting to have an illustration of how one of the greatest cricketers of all time excelling as a splendid being too — in apologising to the West Indian cricket administration for having played cricket on invitation in the white minority-ruled Rhodesia, now Zimbabwe (OpEd page, ‘From the Archives – Fifty Years Ago’, October 27, 1970’, October 27). It was at a point in time when the ‘colour divide’ was rife. Not even a single person on earth would have blamed it on the legendary cricketer on nationality issues but he still sought pardon for the ‘crime’ of playing cricket in Rhodesia! It would be interesting to draw a comparison between this incident and those involving modern-day sportspersons, some with prickly egos. C.L.R. James once wrote of Sobers, “A man of genius is what he is, he cannot be something else and remain a man of genius.” How true, as a person and a player.

Sanath Kumar T.S.,

Thrissur, Kerala

DisCom stress

I refuse to accept the line that privatisation cannot solve the problem of DisCom stress. The privatisation, in 2002, of the Delhi DisComs is a reminder of how to reach the goal without pain being caused to the public.

Piyush Kumar Meena,

New Delhi