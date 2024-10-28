Letters to The Editor — October 28, 2024

Wheel of destruction

ADVERTISEMENT

After Iran’s massive ballistic missile attacks on Israeli strategic targets left Israel’s leader Benjamin Netanyahu red-faced on October 1, it was just a matter of time for him to respond to such an offensive. The choice was between an escalatory response and a symbolic one (Page 1, “Israel hits Iran’s military sites; four soldiers killed”, October 27). It is obvious that the Joe Biden administration provided the necessary logistical support. There is no guarantee that there will be no proportional reaction by Iran. The ongoing wanton killings of innocent civilians, which include women and children in Gaza and Lebanon, with the UN Security Council watching helplessly, do not portend well for global peace and security.

S.K. Choudhury,

ADVERTISEMENT

Bengaluru

The war seems unstoppable from Israel’s side, where ‘revenge’ dominates ‘sanity’. Peace is an improbable event in a situation that is threatening to become a full-scale war. The recalcitrant attitude on both sides not only destabilises the democracies of the warring nations but also leaves their people shattered, with a hopeless future looming ahead.

N. Visveswaran,

ADVERTISEMENT

Chennai

A limited war seems to be heading into an unlimited phase. Does the western world realise the incalculable harm it is inflicting on the cause of peace? It will take decades for Iran and Lebanon and others to recover from the economic losses incurred. It is high time the West woke up to the ground realities and used its good offices to ensure there is a ceasefire and commencement of peace talks.

S.V. Venkatakrishnan,

ADVERTISEMENT

Terra Cotta Court, California, U.S.

The cycle of missile attacks should be stopped immediately by all players in West Asia. Israel has crossed all legal, logical and humanitarian lines a long time ago. Its use of force in the Gaza Strip is disproportionate by many folds. It has killed even children. There should be a ceasefire and this mad violence should stop.

T. Anand Raj,

ADVERTISEMENT

Chennai

Safety match workers

I hope the feature, “News in Frames: Dark times befall Sivakasi matchbox labourers” (Online edition, October 27), on their miserable plight, will make the government engage with the issue and take steps to rehabilitate them. It is true that the progress of technology and development in economic activities cannot be stalled. But then there should be some mechanism through which their problems need to be addressed.

A lowly matchbox has a great narrative enclosed within it.

Francis Kalathunkal,

Kochi, Kerala

Pune Test

Compliments to the Kiwis for their marvellous victory in the Pune Test (‘Sport’ page, “Spin doctor Santner ends India’s 12-year reign at home”, October 27). That bowlers win matches has been proven again when Mitchell Santner put India on the back foot. The Indian top order cannot rely only on Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Credit goes to Washington Sundar to try and fight back. This team needs a revamp.

A.P. Thiruvadi,

Chennai

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.