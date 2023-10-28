Letters to The Editor — October 28, 2023

October 28, 2023 12:24 am | Updated October 27, 2023 11:01 pm IST

Qatar court verdict

The news of a local court in Doha giving eight former Indian Navy personnel the death penalty on the alleged charges of passing on sensitive secrets is shocking (Page 1, October 27). It is surprising that Qatar, which has good ties with India, has taken such a drastic decision. India needs to use its diplomatic and political leverage in a case that is perhaps the biggest challenge before the Modi government.

Kshirasagara Balaji Rao,

Hyderabad

Instead of opting for a legal battle that will drag on, India can use its close rapport and goodwill with Qatar to tide over the crisis. India’s ties with Canada are already at an all-time low. Losing another key ally will have a significant impact on a litany of spheres on the domestic front.

V. Johan Dhanakumar,

Chennai

Till there is a positive result, the government should also get the Indian media to tone down any attempt to ratchet up tensions. We have seen this happen when the India-Canada diplomatic tensions began. Many television anchors used very unparliamentary language to describe the Canadian Prime Minister, which left the discerning viewer aghast. The case with Qatar is serious and coverage of the case must be civil and dignified.

S. Kumar,

Hyderabad

As the Qatari local court has pronounced its verdict after investigation of their involvement, India should know that exploring legal options to exonerate them from capital punishment can prove futile. It is an accepted norm that foreign nationals working in other countries are expected to respect the laws of the land they are in in general and the Gulf in particular, which is notorious for capital punishment even for petty crimes.

Prabhu Raj R.,

Bengaluru

The case has been on for quite a while and it is only now that the Indian government seems to have been spooked by the verdict. India should spare no efforts in getting the men released.

K.R. Jayaprakash Rao,

Mysuru

Temple inauguration

With the Prime Minister confirming that he will be attending the inauguration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya in January, the countdown has already begun. The ruling dispensation should refrain from politicising the event, as parliamentary elections are just months away.

Tharcius S. Fernando,

Chennai

‘Cash for query’ case

There can be no two opinions about taking appropriate action against the MP from West Bengal for breach of parliamentary conduct, if she is found guilty after a transparent investigation. It is unfortunate though that in the run-up to the ethics committee meet, misogynist attacks are being made, which could make women think twice before venturing into politics.

A. Venkatasubramanian,

Tiruchi, Tamil Nadu

