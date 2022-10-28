Letters to The Editor — October 28, 2022

Governor’s displeasure

The strained relations between the two constitutional entities, the Chief Minister and the State Governor, in Kerala, does not augur well in the overall realm of responsive governance. There is an imperative need to set right the position in the context of constitutional propriety available to them. Incidentally, with education being the State subject per se, it would be prudent for Governors to leave the administration of the educational institutions to States. It is also baffling that skirmishes between the Governor and the Chief Minister have become a common phenomenon of late in the Opposition-ruled States. As such there should be threadbare-debate on the entire gamut of gubernatorial powers and postings even. It is suggested to consider the posting of persons with exceptional academic credentials as Governors.

G. Ramasubramanyam,

Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh

Kharge in the saddle

The new Congress president Mallikarjuna Kharge appears to have rubbished speculation that he would be a lameduck president. What really matters, however, is whether Mr. Kharge can deliver the goods and resurrect the party’s fortunes.

C.V. Aravind,

Bengaluru

One must praise Shashi Tharoor, who despite being aware that he was the underdog, still persevered. One only hopes that Mr. Kharge is given a free hand to run the grand old party.

P. Bharath Varun,

Melapalayam, Tamil Nadu

Images on notes

Our politicians are a strange lot. We need to keep our gods and their images inviolate and not draw them down to earthly matters such as currency. There is also the condition of our currency notes. Imagine Ganesha and Lakshmi images on them creased, folded, torn and stained? Do our gods deserve this from those who claim to be their believers?

S. Kamat,

Alto Santa Cruz, Goa