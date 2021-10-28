Letters to the Editor — October 28, 2021

Vaccination drive

In a heterogeneous population as in India, with diverse religious practices, illiteracy, superstitions and beliefs, it is indeed a phenomenal achievement to get the vaccination drive going strong, that too in a short span of time. It speaks of the discipline of the common man to fall in line. But if one looks closely, the drive is still half done. There has to be focus to inoculate all Indians.

A.V. Narayanan,

Tiruchi, Tamil Nadu

Disrespectful?

The report, “Welcoming hooves and tank threads” (Inside pages, October 27), was interesting. However, some of the references made by Bimal Patel — whose design firm is the Centre’s consultant for the entire Central Vista redevelopment project — were jarring, an example being, “These guys who bring their horses during the Republic Day parade.” It is rather sad that Mr. Patel has addressed Indian Army soldiers as “these guys”. Also “these guys” do not bring “their” horses just like that. The horses are from the famed cavalry of the Indian Army. Being a part of the Republic parade is service to the nation and fosters national pride.

Shanmathy,

Dharampuram, Tamil Nadu

Getting monsoon ready

That Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has chaired a meeting to review the precautionary measures being taken in the State in view of the onset of the northeast monsoon is welcome (Tamil Nadu, October 27). However, this is certainly not enough.

After Mr. Stalin’s government took over from the AIADMK, the focus is on the main roads; many interior roads are in very bad shape. In many stretches, there are open manholes and the attention being given by the civic authorities is not encouraging. The Chief Minister must take note as people do not want an action replay of the year 2015.

A.P. Thiruvadi,

Chennai