Letters to The Editor — October 27, 2023

October 27, 2023 12:24 am | Updated 12:24 am IST

Talk peace, ensure peace

It appears that the comity of nations and the United Nations have completely and conveniently forgotten the deleterious repercussions that followed the sudden attack by Russia on Ukraine — a war which is still dragging on.

The world is also having to deal with a new issue — Israel closing in on Palestine, which has brought in its trail, dangerous repercussions. It is the bounden duty on the part of the UN to try and usher in peace in both instances.

Mani Nataraajan,

Chennai

NCERT panel suggestion

After the disappearance of key science topics from school textbooks some time ago, the ‘suggestion’ by a National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) panel to have ‘only ‘Bharat in textbooks’ (Page 1, October 26) is not surprising. If concerned parents are not going to express their views about textbook revisions loudly and clearly, nothing much is going to change. Only time will tell when these types of textbook ‘revisions’ are going to stop.

A. Venkatasubramanian,

Tiruchi, Tamil Nadu

Perhaps the NCERT panel is keen to prove that it is more loyal than the king. A pat on its back might soon come its way. The Opposition’s criticism hardly matters as the present regime has always given the Opposition short shrift.

C.V. Aravind,

Bengaluru

As a Central Board of Secondary Education student who used NCERT textbooks, I strongly oppose the proposal to rename ‘India’ to ‘Bharat’ in textbooks. A diverse country like India, which is essentially an amalgam of various cultures and languages, cannot have a name that caters to a specific group or party. Bharat is a term that is most often used in the northern part of the country. ‘India’ is not just the name of our country but an emotion for many.

Sabatini Sathyakumar,

Bengaluru

Everyone should be in affirmation — and this includes the INDIA bloc — in using Bharat hereafter while referring to our nation. The NCERT’s suggestion should be accepted and implemented without hesitation.

K. Nehru Patnaik,

Visakhapatnam

A flood of freebies

With five State Assembly elections to be held soon, and thereafter the parliamentary general election, there is bound to be a freebie flood.

Some mechanisms should be in place to prevent political parties from unleashing unviable promises.

Elections in India, called the ‘festival of democracy, seem to be straining the exchequer as the party that wins ends up subjecting people to more taxes.

R. Sampath,

Chennai

Probe ‘cash for query’

The recent allegations involving a woman Member of Parliament from West Bengal raise grave questions. The alleged incident, in which the woman MP purportedly shared her parliamentary login ID and password with businesspersons, is deeply troubling.

The allegations transcend mere political rivalries and point toward a potential breach of security. They also concern the upholding of parliamentary ethics and standards. It is a matter of concern that an individual can compromise integrity for personal gain or in service of private interests.

To maintain the faith and the trust of our citizens in the democratic process, we must ensure that those who represent us in politics uphold the highest standards of ethical conduct. The allegations against the woman MP, which are as yet unproven, deserve a thorough and impartial examination.

Aman Chaubey,

Seohara, Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh