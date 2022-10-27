Letters to The Editor — October 27, 2022

British PM

Dadabhai Naoroji was elected to the House of Commons in 1892. He was the first British Indian to enter Britain’s Parliament. There is a fine congruence in Rishi Sunak becoming the first Indian-origin Prime Minister of Great Britain on the 130th anniversary of Naoroji’s landmark victory. Naoroji was an economist no less than a politician. So is Mr. Sunak. May he bring Britain back from the edge of the precipice by bold and strong decisions with Naoroji’s blessings.

Gopalkrishna Gandhi,

Chennai

Mr. Sunak knows very well that he wears a crown of thorns as the United Kingdom is facing a ‘profound economic challenge’. At a time when large parts of the U.K. are grappling with a cost of living crisis and many are struggling as a result of inflation and economic inequality, his term in office, some do fear, might be shaped, or even constricted, by the view from the top of the pyramid.

More importantly, clues to the future may lie in the kind of politics Mr. Sunak has subscribed to as he rose to power: As a staunch supporter of Brexit, he could be a politician in the Boris Johnson mould.

N. Sadhasiva Reddy,

Bengaluru

Mr. Sunak’s tenure would be closely watched as he is taking charge at a critical time with Britain reeling under the combined effects of Brexit, the pandemic, the Ukraine war and economic hardships. As far as India is concerned, this could well be the opportune moment to seal the free trade agreement between the two countries.

B. Vidhyadharini,

Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu

Mr. Sunak needs complete support in his efforts to find solutions to the crisis in the United Kingdom; the challenges are formidable.

Arjun Narzari,

Begambur, Tamil Nadu

This is ground-breaking. A country never ruled by a non-white person has finally got a person of colour. However, the new Prime Minister has a prodigious task ahead to sort out the country’s economy.

Balagopal Gopinath,

Keerikkad, Alappuzha, Kerala

While Mr. Sunak assuming charge as cause for jubilation is comprehensible, there is also disproportionate enthusiasm in certain pockets in India over this. His Indian origins notwithstanding, he is primarily a British national and is professional enough to draw the line between his ancestral roots and the demands of his challenging official responsibilities. Too much should not be read into his Indian links.

Sivamani Vasudevan,

Chennai

Festival day, air quality

It is a matter of concern that pollution levels spiked across the country during Deepavali, and after, this year. There must be greater awareness about the need to curb wanton air pollution and implement remedial means.

R. Sivakumar,

Chennai

News source and trust

Despite the all-round exponential explosion of the visual media (‘Opinion’ page – ‘Datapoint’, October 26), dailies/newspapers continue to have news consumers in their ‘preferential grip’. Television is the immediate ‘news deliverer’ to households, but the discerning news consumer still remains wary and does wait for proper news the next day in the form of the morning paper. That is why the print media will still remain relevant.

Seshagiri Row Karry,

Hyderabad