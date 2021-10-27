Letters to the Editor — October 27, 2021

Mullaperiyar and safety

The scaremongering, especially on social media platforms, about the safety of the Mullaperiyar dam following torrential rain that lashed the catchment areas in Kerala is unwarranted. The expert committee constituted by the Supreme Court of India has certified the dam to be safe and even specified the water level to be maintained. However, the safety of the people living downstream cannot be overlooked. As the dam is very much in the control of Tamil Nadu, the State must ensure that there is proper monitoring which will go a long way in assuring Kerala that safety does come first.

M. Jeyaram,

Sholavandan, Tamil Nadu

Narcotics case

The twists and turns and the levelling of all sorts of allegations in the high-profile cruise ship drug incident make one wonder which direction the case is going. Most sensational cases suffer either from obstacles in the form of external influences, allurements, threats, or flaws by way of a botched investigation and inadequate monitoring. In order to unravel the entire ramifications in the case and to guard against any modicum of suspicion, a probe monitored by the judiciary is essential. Importantly, the prosecution should travel on the right and legally stipulated path to reach a fair, unbiased, early and independent conclusion.

V. Johan Dhanakumar,

Chennai

At Dubai

Pakistan can be famous as well for meltdowns against its arch-rival in sport, but this time, it appears it was determined to prove things otherwise. India may have lost the match in Dubai but captain Virat Kohli’s wonderful move to congratulate the Pakistan openers at the end of the game must have won many a heart across the world. His gesture only reiterates the point that cricket has the magic to mend relations between the two nations.

R. Sivakumar,

Chennai