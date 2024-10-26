Letters to the Editor — October 26, 2024

Tribal needs

ADVERTISEMENT

It is sad that tribals still do not have the basic necessities of life in this age of technology (“Will put an end to ‘doli deaths’: A.P. Home Minister”, October 25). Development and economic growth are what will empower tribals. Improving infrastructure, constructing roads to tribal areas and building hospitals and schools for tribals require an iron will on the part of the government. There should be a special agenda for such development, which should not be given any political colour. Let us not forget that Maoists and Naxalites are direct products of poverty and the state negligence of tribal people.

Veena Shenoy,

ADVERTISEMENT

Thane, Maharashtra

The plight of the tribals demands practical solutions. There should be mobile medical units. Additionally, laying all-weather roads with good soil stabilisation techniques can ensure sustainable connectivity. Collaboration with local NGOs is crucial.

Allam Anthony Reddy,

ADVERTISEMENT

Medchal, Telangana

Chess in the Olympics

The Olympics are mainly meant for athletic events. Chess requires a calm mind, whereas almost every event in the Olympics is played with aggression. Let the Chess Olympiad continue and chess can shine without being in the Olympics (Opinion page, ‘Parley’, October 25).

K. Pradeep,

Chennai

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.