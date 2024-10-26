GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Letters to the Editor — October 26, 2024
Published - October 26, 2024 12:24 am IST

Tribal needs

It is sad that tribals still do not have the basic necessities of life in this age of technology (“Will put an end to ‘doli deaths’: A.P. Home Minister”, October 25). Development and economic growth are what will empower tribals. Improving infrastructure, constructing roads to tribal areas and building hospitals and schools for tribals require an iron will on the part of the government. There should be a special agenda for such development, which should not be given any political colour. Let us not forget that Maoists and Naxalites are direct products of poverty and the state negligence of tribal people.

Veena Shenoy,

Thane, Maharashtra

The plight of the tribals demands practical solutions. There should be mobile medical units. Additionally, laying all-weather roads with good soil stabilisation techniques can ensure sustainable connectivity. Collaboration with local NGOs is crucial.

Allam Anthony Reddy,

Medchal, Telangana

Chess in the Olympics

The Olympics are mainly meant for athletic events. Chess requires a calm mind, whereas almost every event in the Olympics is played with aggression. Let the Chess Olympiad continue and chess can shine without being in the Olympics (Opinion page, ‘Parley’, October 25).

K. Pradeep,

Chennai

