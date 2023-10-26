Letters to The Editor — October 26, 2023

October 26, 2023 12:24 am | Updated 12:24 am IST

Bishan Singh Bedi

A part of the esteemed spin quartet, Bishan Singh Bedi was a magician of his art. Besides being the artist that won him admirers across the globe, he was a leader of his men. He stood up for a player’s rights and spoke his mind when things did not look right to him. People who knew him spoke of his magnanimous and selfless character. We have lost a person as colourful as the turbans he wore. Rest in peace, Sir!

Subash Balakrishnan,

Mississauga, Ontario, Canada

I have to thank The Hindu for helping me meet Bishan Singh Bedi when the legendary left-arm spinner visited Chennai in July 2013 to deliver the Nani Palkhivala Memorial Lecture. He was candid in his views about the IPL, saying that he was averse to it as he felt that it tampered with the purity of the game. The Sardar of spin was poetry in motion. It is a gift of our times that the genial spinner graced the game for well over a decade.

R. Sivakumar,

Chennai

CDM issues

As a retired bank official, I found the letter (‘Letters to the Editor’, October 25) on cash deposit machines (CDM) and the reader’s complaint to be odd. The CDMs of the State Bank of India are widely used. Just as in the case of any other machine, there are issues such as jamming, especially if the cassettes become full. The protocol for addressing issues involves the presence of both joint custodians which is a standard practice in any bank to maintain security and accountability. Instances of deposits of wet notes, notes along with rubber bands and even coins are also reasons that can lead to machine malfunctions. Bank officials and staff consistently monitor the machines through various systems and apps.

Lalgudi Muralidharan,

Lalgudi, Tamil Nadu