Letters to the Editor — October 26, 2022

October 25, 2022 22:46 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Third term for Xi Jinping

ADVERTISEMENT

By installing allies, Chinese President Xi Jinping has only ensured that he is firmly in the saddle. The fact is his extended tenure will not be the same as it was earlier. The point that those who dealt with the issues pertaining to India and Taiwan have been rewarded cannot be overlooked or under estimated. On its part, India cannot remain oblivious to important happenings in China and especially after the border skirmishes in 2020 could not be sorted out despite wide-ranging talks at various levels. We need not have to guess how the action plan and the agenda of the Chinese leadership will be over the next five years. So, a proactive and pragmatic approach by India to deal with a belligerent Asian giant is necessary.

V. Johan Dhanakumar,

Chennai

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Unwarranted adventures on the borders with India and a non-cooperative stance when its comes to terror elements targetting India clearly reveal the hostile face of China. India has to quickly get used to the idea of a reinvigorated adversary.

Dr. D.V.G.Sankararao,

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Nellimarla, Andhra Pradesh

Mr. Xi’s steps to ensure crucial changes indicate that he is accountable to none. There is no doubt that the aggressive and muscular policies being followed by China will only continue with greater vigour. It is also likely that fortification and militarisation along the border with India will continue. These developments warrant a fresh and deeper look into our preparedness. We cannot allow any further salami slicing by China along the LAC.

Kosaraju Chandramouli,

Hyderabad

Authoritarian regimes, in essence, are “static regimes” where a supreme leader assumes know-it-all powers. The biggest strength of democracies is a free flow of ideas and the right to contest these ideas. It is using this strength that India and other democracies of the Indo-Pacific should focus on how to tackle autocracies in the region. India should strengthen and nurture partnerships with like-minded democracies to handle Asian geopolitics.

Hemant Goyal,

Safidon, Jind, Haryana

Teaching and language

I am not against Hindi. But I certainly do not appreciate medical teaching in Hindi. Any technical course needs to be in English given that the latest research details and advancements are largely in English. Our love for our languages should not blind us.

J. Eden Alexander,

Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
letters

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app