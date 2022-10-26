Letters to the Editor — October 26, 2022

Third term for Xi Jinping

By installing allies, Chinese President Xi Jinping has only ensured that he is firmly in the saddle. The fact is his extended tenure will not be the same as it was earlier. The point that those who dealt with the issues pertaining to India and Taiwan have been rewarded cannot be overlooked or under estimated. On its part, India cannot remain oblivious to important happenings in China and especially after the border skirmishes in 2020 could not be sorted out despite wide-ranging talks at various levels. We need not have to guess how the action plan and the agenda of the Chinese leadership will be over the next five years. So, a proactive and pragmatic approach by India to deal with a belligerent Asian giant is necessary.

V. Johan Dhanakumar,

Chennai

Unwarranted adventures on the borders with India and a non-cooperative stance when its comes to terror elements targetting India clearly reveal the hostile face of China. India has to quickly get used to the idea of a reinvigorated adversary.

Dr. D.V.G.Sankararao,

Nellimarla, Andhra Pradesh

Mr. Xi’s steps to ensure crucial changes indicate that he is accountable to none. There is no doubt that the aggressive and muscular policies being followed by China will only continue with greater vigour. It is also likely that fortification and militarisation along the border with India will continue. These developments warrant a fresh and deeper look into our preparedness. We cannot allow any further salami slicing by China along the LAC.

Kosaraju Chandramouli,

Hyderabad

Authoritarian regimes, in essence, are “static regimes” where a supreme leader assumes know-it-all powers. The biggest strength of democracies is a free flow of ideas and the right to contest these ideas. It is using this strength that India and other democracies of the Indo-Pacific should focus on how to tackle autocracies in the region. India should strengthen and nurture partnerships with like-minded democracies to handle Asian geopolitics.

Hemant Goyal,

Safidon, Jind, Haryana

Teaching and language

I am not against Hindi. But I certainly do not appreciate medical teaching in Hindi. Any technical course needs to be in English given that the latest research details and advancements are largely in English. Our love for our languages should not blind us.

J. Eden Alexander,

Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu