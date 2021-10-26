Letters to the Editor — October 26, 2021

26 October 2021 00:04 IST

State of the Congress

A number of articles and letters have been published on the subject of the Indian National Congress in this daily. It goes without saying that ever since Indira Gandhi established her supremacy in the Congress, it ceased to be a democratic outfit and virtually became her family’s fiefdom except for the brief interregnum during the prime ministership of P.V. Narasimha Rao whom the party had virtually ‘disowned and discarded’. It has become virtually impossible to bring out the party from such a predicament as Congresspersons are mentally incapable of accepting any leader other than anyone from the Nehru-Gandhi family. If the Congress led by great men like Mahatma Gandhi won freedom for the country, the same party cannot even dare to think of securing independence from the dynasty. The Congress is unlikely to have a renaissance as long as the Gandhis consider that they are the party and the party is theirs.

C.G. Kuriakose, Advertising Advertising

Malippara, Kothamangalam, Kerala

On Sunday, at Dubai

There is not too much to debate on India’s big loss to Pakistan in the ICC T20 World Cup opener. The match was a classic example of an overdue application of the law of averages. It was by all means Pakistan’s day and it is meaningless to erase the glitter of its victory by pointing one’s finger to any inadequacy in India‘s bowling or batting departments. Virat Kohli did not move a wrong foot as captain either. The toss cannot be talked about as vital as Pakistan was ruthless in its goal to vanquish India. India lost just another match and it is as simple as that.

Sanath Kumar T.S.,

Thrissur, Kerala

The result is a great disappointment for fans in India but it is an undeniable fact that Babar Azam and team exhibited unparalleled professionalism in their approach to traumatise Virat Kohli and his men. It was a game of complete mastery on Sunday night.

S. Seshadri,

Chennai

Indian cricket fans would definitely like to forget the match but the fact is that the team that played better won. It is unfortunate that instead of considering the game as just a match there has been much hype created around it. Added to this have been debates and data calculations of past matches as if Sunday was the last and final match ever to be played between the two teams. Miscalculations led India to lose. But there is always another chance!

M. Pradyu,

Thalikavu, Kannur, Kerala