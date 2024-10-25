Letters to The Editor — October 25, 2024

Thaw in China ties

India’s renewed ties with China should not be viewed solely through the lens of border stability (Page 1, October 24). It could also be about India’s strained relations with some western nations over alleged cross-border plots. The ‘thaw’ is likely to set the cat among the western pigeons, especially the U.S. The breakthrough exemplifies the current dispensation’s pragmatic approach. It also shows that there is change: gone are the days when the West could dictate terms to India.

Michael Jom,

Thiruvananthapuram

The agreement to resume patrolling along the Line of Actual Control is a welcome development. However, it raises critical questions about the long-term implications. Can India trust China’s intentions after years of aggression? What mechanisms will ensure compliance and prevent conflicts? As New Delhi navigates this complex relationship, it must maintain vigilance and transparency, engaging not just with Beijing but also with its own political stakeholders to foster a unified approach.

Anshu Bharti,

Begusarai, Bihar

The diplomatic dialogue highlights the importance of cooperation over confrontation. Both nations have much to gain from prioritising dialogue, fostering economic ties, and ensuring regional security. It is imperative that both leaders continue to build on this momentum, promoting trust and understanding. As global dynamics evolve, collaboration between India and China is essential for a peaceful and prosperous future.

Arun Varghese,

Mangaluru

U.S. presidential election

Were Donald Trump to be elected this year, it could be disastrous for the United States and the world order (Opinion page, October 24). His campaign is centred around half-truths, untruths, lies and toxic information. Let us not forget that the 2021 Capital Hill riot was incited by him. Despite all these, it is puzzling that the polls say almost half of the U.S. is with him. It remains to be seen whether he will accept defeat if he loses.

C.G. Kuriakose,

Kothamangalam, Kerala

Shock move

The move by the Commonwealth Games Federation to prune the number of disciplines for the Glasgow Commonwealth Games has sent shock waves (‘Sport’ page, October 23). There is really no justification in dropping marque disciplines as they are very popular, drawing large audiences. India should lodge a strong protest and, if necessary, take the extreme step of boycotting the Games.

C.V. Aravind,

Bengaluru