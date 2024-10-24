Letters to The Editor — October 24, 2024

Peace moves

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s efforts to end the crisis in West Asia and also bring peace between Russia and Ukraine are commendable steps. But, unless the countries involved have a commitment to restore peace, Mr. Modi’s efforts will serve no purpose. China is not to be trusted as its track record with India is not clean with respect to border agreements, and its commitment to the present border deal is doubtful.

N. Visveswaran,

Chennai

The government’s recent moves toward China and the Maldives, the Prime Minister’s discussions with the Russian President and his meeting with the Chinese President mark the beginning of a new era in India’s foreign policy. But it is high time India showed the western powers that they are not the only source of support for India.

Sharada Sivaram,

Kochi, Kerala

Blackout

It is beyond imagination that an entire country — Cuba — can go without electricity for days together, bringing it to a grinding halt. The blackout is not an isolated incident, but part of a much larger problem for Cuba. The crisis marks a new low in a nation where life has become increasingly unbearable for its citizens.

R. Sivakumar,

Chennai