GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Health
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Health
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Letters to The Editor — October 24, 2024
Premium

Published - October 24, 2024 12:24 am IST

Peace moves

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s efforts to end the crisis in West Asia and also bring peace between Russia and Ukraine are commendable steps. But, unless the countries involved have a commitment to restore peace, Mr. Modi’s efforts will serve no purpose. China is not to be trusted as its track record with India is not clean with respect to border agreements, and its commitment to the present border deal is doubtful.

N. Visveswaran,

Chennai

The government’s recent moves toward China and the Maldives, the Prime Minister’s discussions with the Russian President and his meeting with the Chinese President mark the beginning of a new era in India’s foreign policy. But it is high time India showed the western powers that they are not the only source of support for India.

Sharada Sivaram,

Kochi, Kerala

Blackout

It is beyond imagination that an entire country — Cuba — can go without electricity for days together, bringing it to a grinding halt. The blackout is not an isolated incident, but part of a much larger problem for Cuba. The crisis marks a new low in a nation where life has become increasingly unbearable for its citizens.

R. Sivakumar,

Chennai

Published - October 24, 2024 12:24 am IST

Related Topics

letters

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.