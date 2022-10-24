Letters to the Editor — October 24, 2022

In full command

China is indeed the new hegemon of east Asia (Page 1, “Xi set to begin third term in command, rivals forced out”, October 23). While the Chinese President, Xi Jinping, says that China would look to “enhance friendly ties, mutual interest and converging interest with its neighbours”, his actions belie these objectives. Beijing is keen to enhance its military superiority. India is baffled by China’s intransigence in settling the long-standing border dispute. Now, with Mr. Xi’s complete control of the party and the military establishment, and his obsession with his country’s security and stability, India must be wary of China. With China incrementally encroaching on India’s borders it is unclear what India’s strategies are in checkmating the Chinese advance.

Kangayam R. Narasimhan,

Chennai

India has to be cautious after the consolidation in China. Pakistan may be jubilant following Mr. Xi’s entrenchment, whose words and actions will be taken as supreme.

V. Venkitasubramanian,

Coimbatore

This is a new phase of authoritarian rule as officials and partymen from a more moderate political mould have been shown the door. There is bound to be a muscular approach in diplomacy and military moves. One should not be surprised at a fourth term.

S.S. Paul,

Chakdaha, Nadia, West Bengal

Need for vigil

The emergence of new Omicron sublineages in India is a pointer that we should not lower our guard in the fight against COVID-19 (‘Science’ page, October 23). These sublineages have caused a surge in cases across Europe and the United States, and their recent detection in India should caution us to go back to the time-tested effective methods of curbing transmission: masking, ventilation and avoiding crowded places.

Dr. Thomas Palocaren,

Vellore, Tamil Nadu