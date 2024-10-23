Letters to The Editor — October 23, 2024

Breakthrough

India seems to have made giant strides in resolving with China the tensions at the Line of Actual Control (Page 1, October 22). That talks have been continuing shows the strong efforts put in by India in an effort to resolve the tensions along the LAC. From this point onwards, India needs to ensure that there is a strong commitment by China in honouring the deal.

Balasubramaniam Pavani,

Secunderabad

The agreement may be seen as a prelude to a détente between two giants in Asia. This assumes significance for India as China and the United States seem to be in a race for global hegemony.

Dharmarajan A.K.,

Thalassery, Kerala

The lead story should be welcomed for the simple fact that escalating tensions do not serve the people of either country. But how much one ceded ground in order to arrive at the deal should be made public. Eternal vigilance is warranted in dealings with China.

Jose Abraham,

Vaikom, Kottayam, Kerala

The agreement will certainly lead to a dialling down of tensions, especially for people living near the border.

M.S. Raghavan,

Chennai

One admires the good sense displayed by both sides. Such a solution will serve as the lynchpin of regional security. Future diplomacy would be much simpler to conduct. The ideal situation would be one where neither side is in confrontation and both can progress on their respective pathways.

Mudgal Venkatesh,

Kalaburagi, Karnataka

It augurs well that there is an agreement. But, at the same time, it seems to be very vague on certain points. When there is agreement in patrolling arrangements, there is no clarity on whether the buffer zones would continue for patrolling purposes. All along, India has laid stress on disengagement and de-escalation in the remaining friction points. Here too there is no clarity.

D. Sethuraman,

Chennai

The unresolved border dispute from the time of Independence is an issue which needs more serious attention. The LAC, from Arunachal Pradesh to Ladakh, should be one of peace.

The agreement, details of which are not fully disclosed, might help in easing tensions, but is not a permanent solution. China should not be allowed to have our support for its economic growth at the expense of being menacing at the border.

B. Sundar Raman,

Coimbatore

Penalty

Declining TFR in the southern States seems to be the penalty they have paid for devolution of funds and the impending delimitation exercise. The southern and progressive States have been successfully implementing the national developmental goals. The delimitation exercise is likely to, electorally and fiscally, further disempower developed States. It may not be surprising that governments in the southern States are beginning to ‘wonder whether big families’ are what is ‘needed’.

H.N. Ramakrishna,

Bengaluru

