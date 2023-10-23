HamberMenu
Letters to The Editor — October 23, 2023
Premium

October 23, 2023 12:24 am | Updated 12:24 am IST

Spotlight on INDIA

As against a tightly organised Bharatiya Janata Party, the INDIA alliance is a bundle of contradictions. The failure of talks between the Samajwadi Party and the Congress over seat sharing in Madhya Pradesh and the war of words between the two parties betray a lack of consensus on core issues. The ideology of the parties in the bloc varies from ultra-left to left to centre to centre-right. The alliance needs to be more inclusive and cohesive to be able to take on the BJP juggernaut.

Kangayam R. Narasimhan,

Chennai

With hardly a few months left between the State and general elections, one does not know how the INDIA grand alliance will fare even if it materialises. The statements and flip-flops by various leaders will prove to be counterproductive. The Aam Aadmi Party and the Trinamool Congress have all along mistrusted the grand old party and have not minced words about this. One feels INDIA is trying to present a brave face despite many serious obstacles.

A.V. Narayanan,

Tiruchirapalli, Tamil Nadu

Bobby Charlton

In the passing of Bobby Charlton, England has lost a football icon.

He was a vital cog in England’s victorious 1966 World Cup squad. He never received a red card in a long first-class career, and his humility, discipline, and fair play won him many admirers.

N.J. Ravi Chander,

Bengaluru

