Letters to The Editor — October 22, 2024

India and bipolar world

The contrast pointed out in the Editorial page article (October 21) is factual but the writer has played down the role of other players and their international relationships.

India’s antiquated foreign policy gives ample room for China to manoeuvre not only in the greater Indo-Pacific but also in international trade. In spite of all the hype about ‘making India a global manufacturing hub’ and ‘Make in India’, nothing material has happened to India’s economy.

The international multilateral environment is too confused with many minor groupings that endeavour to further relationships in smaller geographic areas. Every small pressure group has its role in both economic and political aspects.

Needless to say, India needs to realign its foreign policy by steering away from trade and economic dependence on any country or pressure-group.

Unnikrishnan S. Menon,

Thrissur, Kerala

Constant differences

It is unfortunate that the Governor’s office in some States is becoming a controversial one, with frequent differences of opinion being aired publicly between the Governor and the Government (Editorial, October 21). Governors wading into political waters ill behoves the high office that they hold. At the same time, political leaders need to observe decency and decorum as the Governor’s cooperation is necessary for the smooth running of the government.

Kosaraju Chandramouli,

Hyderabad

Hypocrisy of the West

The ongoing diplomatic tussle between India, Canada and the United States has exposed the glaring hypocrisy of the western nations. The West’s moral posturing rings hollow when viewed through the lens of its own actions. How can India be accused of breaching U.S. and Canadian sovereignty when these countries violated international norms? The U.S.-led invasion of Iraq in 2003, justified by fabricated claims of Saddam Hussein’s weapons of mass destruction, is a stark reminder. The chaos and devastation wrought in West Asia are a direct result of this intervention. Yet, when other nations assert their sovereignty, the West suddenly becomes the champion of human rights and democracy. Sovereignty and human rights are not selective ideals, applicable only when convenient.

Harsh Raj,

Ranchi, Jharkhand