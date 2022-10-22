Letters to the Editor — October 22, 2022

Exit Truss

One must appreciate the courage and the sincerity of purpose in British Prime Minister Liz Truss who did not waste time in resigning as the Prime Minister following her inability to run the government according to her declared mandate. The next leader needs nerves of steel to manage a very difficult situation.

K. Nehru Patnaik,

Visakhapatnam

Ms. Truss’s resignation will go down in history as an honest admission of her failure to deliver on a mandate. The next Prime Minister has a tough road ahead.

Prabhu Raj R.,

Bengaluru

Hindi alone counsel

Studying a new language is empowering, so there should always be an option for school pupils to study a new language. If they are really interested in pursuing this, they should be encouraged. On the issue of making Hindi a compulsory language, it has to strike a chord in non-Hindi speaking States. Everyone has the right to select and learn a language of his choice (Editorial page, October 21).

M. Jayadeva Varma,

Kottayam, Kerala

There needs to be a gradual process to get people to learn Hindi, with motivation and incentives. It has not helped to have politicians spewing venom, thereby curbing intelligent minds from learning Hindi. There is also a “national” party with its Hindi protagonists. Any attempt at having Hindi alone as the medium of education and examination will end fair opportunities for non-Hindi speakers. I hope that there is wisdom and the future of India’s youth in mind.

N. Rengarajan,

Chennai

The fact is that you cannot survive on/with Hindi alone in today’s technology-driven and scientific world that relies on English. The ‘removal’ of English will affect students.

K. Jaganathan,

Chennai

To divide India into two language groups is too simplistic. Its strength lies in widespread multilingualism. Yes, knowledge of more than one language is advantageous. But attempts to promote a ‘preferred language’ have to be sensitive to the presence of other languages, especially in the non-Hindi belt.

P.K. Misra,

Mysuru