Letters to the Editor — October 22, 2021

22 October 2021 00:02 IST

Vaccination high point

It is a spectacular and remarkable achievement that India has crossed the one billion mark as far as COVID-19 vaccine doses are concerned. The virus has caused deep losses in almost every field. It is a feather in the cap of the Indian government, scientists, health workers and the citizens of India in this exercise of equitable vaccine distribution.

K.V. Seetharamaiah,

Bengaluru

Truth and justice

Ever since October 3, 2021, the day the Lakhimpur Kheri incident occurred, pro- and anti- government groups and the media have been hyperactive — one trying to downplay the incident and the other to draw political blood. Who has succeeded is a million dollar question right now, but as the matter has become sub judice further vocal talk might attract contempt of court provisions. However, the remark by the highest court of the land that the Uttar Pradesh government is dragging its feet on the issue is not misplaced if one might understand the sequence of events (Page 1, October 21). The alleged involvement of the son of a Union Minister has become the crux of it all. One wonders why the Union Minister concerned has not tendered his resignation. As they say, truth must prevail.

Govardhana Myneedu,

Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh

Fresh Afghan outreach

India’s decision to extend humanitarian assistance to the people in war-ravaged Afghanistan is timely, imperative and commendable (Page 1, October 21).

Humaneness dictates that it is unwise to link the horrific backdrop of the Taliban and humanitarian assistance for the war-battered people. In fact, India’s aid should extend beyond food-related essentials, particularly, in the areas of infrastructure development, health care, and the social and economic empowerment of the Afghan people.

V. Johan Dhanakumar,

Chennai