Letters to the Editor — October 22, 2020

Words of caution

India is now in “Unlock” mode, and people seem to be assuming that things are back to normal (Page 1, “Virus still around, PM cautions nation”, October 21). Unfortunately, no one seems to care to take the Prime Minister’s appeal seriously, which includes leaders of all political parties who are on campaign mode in the northern States. The less said the better about the general public. As a part of standard operating procedures, there is no effective system to enforce the rules in public as neither civil defence personnel (including NCC cadets) or volunteers are stationed at all hours to make sure people follow protocols. Let us not forget what WHO chief scientist Dr. Soumya Swaminathan said recently: “There will be a lot of guidance coming out, but I think an average person, a healthy young person, might have to wait until 2022 to get a vaccine.” Indians do need to be cautious.

N. Nagarajan,

Secunderabad

The Prime Minister is right in asking us to be cautious as there seems to be a sense of complacency creeping back into the system. Cases of people throwing caution to wind as they make purchases during the festival season ahead are examples we must be aware of. A lack of safe behaviour during Kerala's Onam festivities is an indicator of what might happen, reversing all the good work done. The Prime Minister and all other authorities concerned need not be mild in their counselling.

Govardhana Myneedu,

Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh

It is amusing to have words of advice from the highest level when every single COVID-19 safety protocol is being violated by almost every political party in election rallies. Is not the tallest leader planning to address many rallies in Bihar, which again runs counter to all dictated norms? He should first advise the political class to set an example and one in which he should play the lead role, before advising the rest of the country.

Bidyut Kumar Chatterjee,

Faridabad

The Prime Minister would have given us a powerful message in a simple manner. All he had to do was to wear a mask or a face visor while speaking. Indians would have got the point in an instant.

Anand Krishnan,

Bengaluru

IPL teams

One does not understand why some readers of the daily are shocked by CSK's poor performance in IPL 2020. After all, cricket is also a game like any other. Why are they lamenting the performance of one team when the Sunrisers or Rajasthan Royals are in the same boat too?

A. Balagangadharan,

Pollachi, Tamil Nadu