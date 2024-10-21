Letters to The Editor — October 21, 2024

Statehood resolution

Now that the J&K Cabinet has passed a resolution for the restoration of Statehood, which the Lt. Governor has cleared, it is for the Union Government to seize the opportunity for ‘reclaiming the constitutional rights and protecting the identity of the people’ of the region. Even if the use of ‘statehood in its original form’ means ‘J&K and Ladakh’, there is no reason for hesitation. If the Centre feels there are issues of security and strong geographical compulsions in the case of Ladakh, it should be conveyed to the new State government.

P.R.V. Raja,

Pandalam, Kerala

Fading hopes for peace

The elimination of Hamas’s Yahya Sinwar will lead to the West Asia situation worsening. Hamas will want revenge and not back down. There seems to be no hope for peace with Israel wanting to turn Gaza and Lebanon to dust.

Rohith Varon S.S.,

Chennai

