Letters to The Editor — October 21, 2023

October 21, 2023 12:24 am | Updated 12:24 am IST

Trapped in Gaza

The nations of the world have failed very miserably and hopelessly in stopping the dance of death, hunger and destruction in the tug of war between Hamas and Israel. Have the world-level forums, be it the United Nations, the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, the G-7, the Quad so on and so forth, played their objective and impartial role in maintaining world peace and harmony?

Ironically, unless the five big world powers that enjoy veto powers see eye to eye among themselves, there is scant hope of the dawn of peace and harmony.

P.K. Sharma,

Barnala, Punjab

India pledging solidarity with Israel and also advocating Palestinian statehood paints a picture of political expediency over principled foreign policy. In a time of global anger over the tragic incident in Gaza, India should prioritise a consistent and empathetic approach to the Israel-Palestine issue to genuinely contribute to peace in the region. A more balanced and principled approach would better serve India’s interests on the global stage.

Syona Manjeet,

Bengaluru

Seat-sharing woes

A rift is a rift, whether it surfaces between coalition partners because of seat-sharing issues in Assembly elections or local body elections. It is not clear how prudent it is to expect the cracks forming in the INDIA bloc now, magically healing before the all-important Lok Sabha election, just months away. Spending much time and energy in defining the specific operational purpose of the coalition, which will hardly matter to ground-level workers.

A. Venkatasubramanian,

Tiruchi, Tamil Nadu

At Pune

It was an exemplary display of cricket by the Indian team against Bangladesh (‘Sport’ page, October 20). Keep it up, India!

A.S. Thirumalai,

Chennai