Letters to the Editor — October 21, 2022

Congress president

Congress veteran leader Mallikarjun Kharge may have won the Congress presidential election. But in all probability this is likely to be a “winner’s curse” for him as the Grand Old Party’s chances of winning are very slim in the State elections ahead or even in the 2024 national election. Shashi Tharoor must be well aware of this. In fact, the development is quite akin to the situation in respect of Rishi Sunak’s loss in the British prime ministerial party polls and the travails of the (now former) British Prime Minister Liz Truss.

This is a “ castling “ move by the Congress headquarters to protect the future heir and chances are high that Mr. Kharge will be made the sacrificial lamb after those elections; he will have to yield pole position. Mr. Tharoor can take inspiration from the quote “Throw me to the wolves and I will return leading the pack” (by Seneca).

Sunil Kolangara,

Bengaluru

The defeat of Shashi Tharoor takes one back to the time when he lost the battle for Secretary General of the United Nations. The way he has conducted himself in the aftermath of this election shows his maturity and courage to face his loss. The result is an affirmation of the fact that the Gandhis will rule the roost, with the elected president playing second fiddle. As the saying goes, nice guys come second.

Prabhu Raj R.,

Bengaluru

Mr. Kharge’s win is also a victory for internal democracy in the Congress. The new President should empower the State units and enable the free exchange of views to make decision making more inclusive. Internal feuds and exits are what constitute the challenges for Mr. Kharge.

R. Pichumani,

Thippirajapuram, Tamil Nadu

China’s move

It is quite obvious that China would block attempts by India and the U.S. to designate a Pakistan-based terrorist, as Pakistan is a crucial player for China. But how can a country which is encouraging such acts maintain its position in the United Nations?

Madhusree Guha,

Kolkata