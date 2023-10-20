Letters to The Editor — October 20, 2023

October 20, 2023 12:24 am | Updated October 19, 2023 11:47 pm IST

Israel and Hamas

Words cannot describe the sufferings being inflicted on the people in Gaza as a result of the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict. It is heartwrenching to see the visuals. Both Hamas and Israel need to understand that they are committing a blunder. Hamas needs to release the hostages and Israel needs to observe and begin a ceasefire. Mediations enabled by world powers would be of immense importance in this critical time.

M. Lakshmi Narayanan,

Mumbai

The loss of innumerable lives and the attack on a hospital in Gaza could well become a turning point in the Israel-Hamas war. Sadly, the United Nations Security Council seems ‘helpless’ in this case just as it has been in the case of the Russia-Ukraine war. Hamas’s attack on Israel has made things worse. But Israel can make it even worse.

Gregory Fernandes,

Mumbai

The Middle East/West Asia is still as tense as it was 50 years ago. Back in 1973, the U.S. Secretary of State, Henry Kissinger, had said that attempts to end the West Asia war were “a test of the real meaning of detente”. Sadly enough, the situation has worsened with the attacks by Hamas and the counterattacks by Israel, with the attack on the hospital the worst point. Israel will go to any lengths in protecting its citizens from terrorist attacks and also to reclaim its lost prestige that took a beating when Hamas cocked a snook at it.

Avinash Godboley,

Dewas, Madhya Pradesh

Nithari case

The report, “HC acquits accused in Nithari killings, cites shoddy probe” (Page 1, October 19), is bizarre. Who then were the killers? If the reason for acquittal is a lack of evidence, then investigative capability and integrity are in sharp focus. From death sentences to life sentence and now acquittal. This is some kind of a mockery of justice.

Bal Govind,

Noida, Uttar Pradesh

It is difficult for ordinary citizens to understand how the justice system operates, when the accused in a heinous crime of serial murders are acquitted. If the probe was so shoddy that an accused could be set free by one court, how did another court award the death sentence based on the same evidence? Completely opposite conclusions drawn by two different courts out of the same evidence is shocking.

Kosaraju Chandramouli,

Hyderabad

Cultural tourism

The ferry service between India and northern Sri Lanka has much potential. The Nallur Kandaswamy temple in Sri Lanka is just 10 kilometres from the Kankesanthurai minor port. Devotees and tourists would find it easy to pay a visit as it is about 15 minutes away by car. This will also help promote cultural tourism.

V. Ganapathy,

Tiruchi, Tamil Nadu

