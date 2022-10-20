Letters to the Editor — October 20, 2022

Inquiry, its findings

There is every possibility that the Justice Arumughaswamy Commission of Inquiry’s damning revelations is likely to result in further probes (Page 1, October 19).

There is a likelihood that the whole episode may have political overtones. Furious debates are bound to occupy public discourse.

V. Lakshmanan,

Tirupur, Tamil Nadu

The findings of the Justice Arumughaswamy Commission of Inquiry are shocking.

Instead of there being closure, the report has clearly opened another Pandora’s box.

C.R. Ananthanarayanan,

Bengaluru

It is a relief that the report of the Justice Arumugaswamy Commission of Inquiry has been tabled in the Tamil Nadu Assembly. With its indictment of key personalities, the ball is now in the court of the Tamil Nadu government. One wonders what the next course of action will be? Will there be another probe?

Mani Natarajan,

Chennai

Mani Natarajan,

Chennai

Build bridges

The article, "Hindus are not kafirs, Muslims are not jihadis" ('Opinion' page, October 19), sheds light on the correct meaning of 'kafir'. Non-Muslims must take this word positively. The article should pave the way for a strong bridge between people of different faiths with Islam, and in turn create a strong India.

A. Kaja Nazimudeen,

Eruvadi, Tirunelveli, Tamil Nadu

A. Kaja Nazimudeen,

Eruvadi, Tirunelveli, Tamil Nadu

Pyrotechnics, relevance

Firecrackers that flood the markets are made up of potassium nitrate, carbon and sulphur, which emit poisonous oxides. The presence of suspended particles in the air is bound to rise during Deepavali, reducing visibility and causing much suffocation. Also the noise of fire-crackers, well beyond the threshold of human tolerance, traumatises the young, the old, the sick and pets.

One can no longer buy the argument of children cherishing firecrackers, as the younger generation has greater awareness of the serious hazards crackers pose.

R. Sivakumar,

Chennai

One can no longer buy the argument of children cherishing firecrackers, as the younger generation has greater awareness of the serious hazards crackers pose.

R. Sivakumar,

Chennai