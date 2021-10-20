Letters to the Editor — October 20, 2021

Kashmir today

A country with a great democratic set-up is now reeling under the weight of the immense pressure of restoring peace and harmony in the Kashmir Valley. India has been a safe abode for people of myriad regional, religious and linguistic backgrounds. Unfortunately, this is fading due to the gradual emergence of fundamentalists. We cannot give up. We have to fight tooth and nail against religious fundamentalism and terror. The central government should go the extra mile to oust militants from the Valley and prevent the massive exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits.

Prabhakaran Vallath,

Vatakara, Kozhikode, Kerala

The Government had claimed that terrorism in Kashmir would end with the dilution of Article 370. Unfortunately, terror has once again raised its ugly head in Kashmir. The political leadership in Kashmir must be involved in the peace process. The Centre has so far treated them as accomplices of inimical elements. While there are no easy solutions to the problem, the Government has to take all stakeholders into confidence.

Anthony Henriques,

Mumbai

A defence of Bollywood

Shashi Tharoor’s article on Bollywood and Hindutva (Editorial page, October 16), left a reader wondering what his message was. If at all there is a connection in the matters he has discussed, it is probably in the realm which Mr. Tharoor alone understands. There is a pure and simple case of a drug seizure on board a luxury cruise ship which is under investigation. Some well known persons are involved and Mr. Tharoor would have been correct had he said that one should not be hasty in condemning people before knowing the truth. But he appears to have gone overboard and implied that the episode is a smear campaign against Bollywood. Bollywood is not about individuals and families. To link a drug case (at least until a clear verdict emerges) with a smear campaign is odd.

Yoganandh T.,

Salem, Tamil Nadu

Kerala floods

God’s own country is now being battered by nature’s fury. Long-term measures such as monitoring the Western Ghats for deforestation and enabling reforestation and also keeping the State’s river banks free of encroachments may be needed.

N.J. Ravi Chander,

Bengaluru

Invalid notes

The report on the plight of a blind destitute man in Krishnagiri, Tamil Nadu, who has demonetised notes worth ₹65,000 is saddening. Demonetisation played havoc with the lives of many, particularly the poor and the elderly who were ignorant of the implications of the sudden implementation of demonetisation. The last line, “... that the currency exchange was unlikely”, sounds cold. The authorities must try and help him live in peace. There are sure to be corporate organisations, banks or the wealthy who can treat this as a CSR gesture.

Anna Mary Yvonne,

Chennai