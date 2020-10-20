Letters to the Editor — October 20, 2020

20 October 2020 00:02 IST

Raj Bhavan’s new role

There is a vast difference in the role of a Governor in the ‘Old India’ and the ‘New India’. In fact I recall the book, The Governor, Sage or Saboteur, by Soli. J. Sorabjee. Present-day Governors appear to have specific assignments — to destabilise non-BJP ruled States. Ultimately, federalism has been systematically trampled upon, undermining democracy, secularism and the freedom of expression, and subjugating all constitutional bodies(Editorial page, “The Raj Bhavan’s new role — taking centre stage”, October 19).

A. Jaison, Advertising Advertising

Chennai

Governors too are politicians on a ‘temporary’ sabbatical. Perhaps the gubernatorial post in all States should henceforth be held by a retired High Court or Supreme Court judge so that he or she will act within the letter and spirit of the Constitution. By and large, retired judges are apolitical. And, for Governors with a judicial background, discharging constitutional duties will be child’s play.

K. Pradeep,

Chennai

Downward graph

While it is encouraging that the number of active COVID-19 cases and deaths being reported daily appears to be decreasing, it would not be an exaggeration to say that the next three months will be a defining moment for India in its pandemic fight. The challenge lies in making the general public to be compliant with simple precautionary measures. The festive season along with winter problems can change the course of the virus’s spread. At this moment India cannot afford to lower its guard in the anti-virus war.

Dr. D.V.G. Sankararao,

Nellimarla, Andhra Pradesh

Amend the IPL rule

Once the first super over also ends in a tie, equal points could be given to both teams. This will not only set at rest confusion created over who should bat or bowl from each team in the second super over, but will also be fair to both the contestants and save time. It is high time the rules were amended (‘Sport’ page, “Kings rule after incredible finish”, October 19).

N. Rama Rao,

Chennai