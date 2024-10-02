Letters to The Editor — October 2, 2024

Court’s view

The Supreme Court of India’s words to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, asking Mr. Naidu to “Keep gods away from politics”, (October 1), is advice that should be heeded by all. Religion and matters religious arouse sentiments often at the extremes. That said, it is all the more unbecoming of constitutional functionaries to drag in religious matters to gain political mileage. Almost all politicians and political parties are guilty of abusing the sentiments of people, religious or otherwise. One hopes that maturity prevails and those concerned engage in constructive dialogue and action.

Jose Abraham,

Vaikom, Kottayam, Kerala

We should compliment the people of Andhra Pradesh and devotees in general who have understood the motives of the Chief Minister who has been elected to govern and work better than the previous regime. Every political leader and political parties across the spectrum should take serious note of the Court’s message — keep the gods away from politics.

N. Nagarajan,

Secunderabad

The wanton war

Israel is on a frenzied killing spree, without let or hindrance, in Gaza, West Bank and Lebanon. Even as Israel is widening its military campaign in West Asia, resulting in needless pain, the world looks the other way. Israel’s determination to pursue war contrasts with the international community’s lack of determination to force it to end the war. The world seems to have lost its sense of justice.

G. David Milton,

Maruthancode, Tamil Nadu

The Israel-Hamas conflict is also a human rights issue with distressing casualties. An immediate ceasefire, rehabilitation of displaced civilians, and a discussion between the parties involved cannot be put off.

Abirami S.,

Chennai

Second Test

The audacious display of stroke-making by India in their first innings caught the Bangladeshi team off-guard and set the stage for a thrilling win in the second Test. Full credit must be given to the Indian players for their skill and aggression and also to the Indian think-tank (‘Sport’ page, October 1).

Lalgudi Muralidharan,

Lalgudi, Tamil Nadu