Letters to The Editor — October 2, 2022

Bridge collapse

There will be blame games, political mud-slinging and a hunt for scapegoats following the Morbi bridge collapse in Gujarat. There will also be compensation to the kith and kin of the victims. But the core issues will remain unaddressed. There are hundreds of bridges constructed during the British era still in use. Apart from the high cost of maintenance, we do not know whether we are doing enough to keep them safe, more so in the remote areas. In a related step, organisations such as the Railways and the National Highways Authority of India must be empowered to identify and prioritise the replacement of weak bridges.

S. Shivaram,

Chennai

It is better that a foolproof system is developed to periodically measure how much load or weight a bridge can bear (irrespective of whether regular repair work is carried out). There should be a State-wise and district-wise listing of all bridges in its vicinity and the date of repair on a central website. This website should be updated with the date of repairs, cost incurred and pending works indicated.

Nivriti Vasudeva Rao P.,

Secunderabad

There are several threads to this terrible accident. Who awarded the maintenance contract to a firm which manufactures wall clocks and electronic appliances? The bridge was meant to accommodate not more than 100 people at a time, so whoever was in charge of crowd control needs to be punished. The findings of the inquiry committee must be released without any delay.

Mani Natarajan,

Chennai

Tourist attractions such as speed boats, rope cars, winches, water sports attractions in theme parks and suspension bridges have certain elements of inherent dangers attached to them, requiring periodical scrupulous maintenance and supervision. The Morbi bridge accident only spotlights the lackadaisical manner of management.

V. Lakshmanan,

Tirupur, Tamil Nadu

Nehru and Patel

It appears to have become a habit for a few leaders of a national party to criticise and belittle the valuable contributions made by Jawaharlal Nehru under the guise of glorifying the remarkable services rendered by Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel to the nation.

Both Nehru and Patel have rendered great services to the nation. Therefore, the leaders of this party should concentrate on constructive actions instead of harping on unnecessary and hypothetical rhetoric.

M. Govindaraj,

Gudiyatham, Tamil Nadu

Leave the Marina alone

Chennai’s Marina beach is now under threat with new plans of development such as a cable car project and a “pen” memorial for a tall political leader. The beach is one of the few natural settings left in the city and needs to be left alone with minimal development. Is anyone listening?

Srikanth Ragothaman,

Chennai