Letters to the Editor — October 2, 2021

Briefing the Governor

Any new Governor of a State in India is entitled to be briefed about the important activities and schemes in the State. All this information is already available in the office of the Chief Minister and Chief Secretary since continuous review takes place. In this case, the Tamil Nadu Governor could have been quietly briefed by the Chief Secretary and the Finance Secretary. There was no need for the Chief Secretary to write to the Secretaries to make a presentation to the Governor. This was a mistake that could have been avoided (OpEd page, “The DMK’s gubernatorial test”, November 1).

M.G. Devasahayam,

Chennai

On ECE

As far as early childhood education (ECE) is concerned, and children of low-income families, the anganwadi system can play an effective role. A proper ECE can be ensured by appointing an exclusive and trained anganwadi worker/teacher to devote their full time to ECE in anganwadis. This will also ensure that class dropouts are nil or minimal.

Kosaraju Chandramouli,

Hyderabad

New Zealand match

Losing is very much a part of cricket which every team, however strong, experiences at times. However, what is baffling is skipper Virat Kohli’s reported post match statement about the team. Nothing could be more demotivating for any team than the leader speaking in defeatist language especially considering that the tournament is not over yet for India. There are pertinent questions about the team’s composition too.

A. Mohan,

Chennai