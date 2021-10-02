Letters to the Editor — October 2, 2021

02 October 2021 00:02 IST

Party matters

The reports in The Hindu over the past two days, and on page 1, show the glory of a once Grand Old Party under the stewardship of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi has faded. There is no doubt that the Gandhis — Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra — are most certainly damaging the party.

There is absolutely no value for talented Congressmen; for that matter, even the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is no different. If the reins of the Congress are with the Gandhis, the BJP is in the pincer-like grip of two men!

There are many of us who despair the absence of a strong Opposition party to keep the government of the day under check especially as it [the Government] seems to be drifting away from the democratic way of functioning.

Baru Rajendra Prasad,

Hyderabad

It has become fashionable for many in politics (the G-23 cohorts are among them) and commentators to lay the blame at the door of the Congress leadership for everything. They criticise and find fault with the Gandhis for the ‘absence of a strong Opposition’ to take on the BJP and the Narendra Modi government. It does not occur to them that if the BJP is strong today, it is not because of the Gandhis, but despite them.

The problem is deeper than most people assume, diagnose or hesitate to state openly for whatever reason. A party’s strength is relative to its support among the people. Fighting the BJP with its USP of a Hindutva narrative is no easy task. Sensitising the masses about the bread-and-butter issues of politics and weaning them away from the BJP requires a lot of work.

G. David Milton,

Maruthancode, Tamil Nadu

It is time the decision-making authority within the party is revamped to be in sync with the realities of Indian politics. All decisions made by the party are those of the Gandhis; and most of them are absolute failures. There are many who still desire that the Grand Old Party should be revived and function as an effective Opposition, as there is no other party that has a national outlook. The first thing the Congress should do now is to decide its leaders through a democratic process of elections, right from the bottom-most level to the AICC.

P.R.V. Raja,

Pandalam, Kerala

Captain Amarinder Singh has dropped hints about a new innings. However, there is hardly any space in Punjab for a new party, and given his age, such a move would be hard to sustain. No Indian politician voluntarily fades into the sunset and the Captain Amarinder is no exception. This is in striking contrast to politicians from western democracies who have interests in life other than politics. The best option available for Captain Amarinder would be to mend fences with the Congress and wait until the Assembly elections to decide on the next course of action.

Anthony Henriques,

Mumbai

When Congress chief spokesman Randeep Surjewala says the CWC meeting would be convened ‘very soon’, one wonders how ‘soon’ means given the party’s tendency to procrastinate over normal issues such as electing a regular chief while relegating urgent things to the backburner. The reactions to well-meaning concerns — such as those by G-23 — show the reluctance for course correction. The placards with the ‘Get well soon’ messages, which Congress protesters displayed outside Kapil Sibal’s house, should have been turned inwards.

Ayyasseri Raveendranath,

Aranmula, Kerala

There are many who would echo what Kanhaiya Kumar said while joining the Congress — that the party is not simply a political institution but rather an idea and philosophy. Prime Minister Narendra Modi must be basking in comfort that it is a case of TINA —There Is No Alternative. With the general election still far away, the Congress can set its house in order.

D. Nagarjuna,

Hyderabad

Apathy, sycophancy and a coterie are weakening the Grand Old Party. Despite crises and numerous defeats, the party is not addressing the root cause — strengthening the party from the grassroots. Rahul Gandhi’s propensity for foot in the mouth comments has only worsened the situation. Allowing sane voices to deliberate, discuss and debate matters should be the “Panchsheel” of the party.

P.S.S. Murthy,

Hyderabad

Why is so much newsprint being wasted on the internal matters of a party that is being managed by one of the most incompetent set of leaders it has ever had? It is also amusing that there are many readers close to grief, as can be seen in the ‘Letters to the Editor’ column in the daily. A party leadership that fails to capitalise on so many burning issues — and being handed to it on a platter — deserves to sink.

G. Narasimhan,

Bengaluru

The Quad and China

It is baffling that the Australian Prime Minister, Scott Morrison, has now said that “China can join Quad initiatives” (October 1), in effect massively diluting the Quad’s unstated objective of “encircling” China in different ways, to stop it from becoming the undisputed hegemon of Asia. So what happens to the many declarations made at the in-person summit in the United States? The U.S’s. statements on AUKUS will have a psychological and strategic impact on Japan and India, as it is clear that both nations will not be a part of this ‘Anglo-Saxon formation’. The net result is that the Indo-Pacific region is ready to bubble over.

Adi Balsara,

Mumbai

New species

A group of us, Santoshkumar Abujam, Arup Nama Das, Budhin Gogoi, D.N. Das, S.P. Biswas and Heiko Bleher — researchers from the Rajiv Gandhi University, Arunachal Pradesh, the University of Science and Technology, Meghalaya and Dibrugarh University, Assam — have discovered a new small-sized fish of the genus Esomus in Dima Hasao district, Assam. The species has the taxonomic designation, Esomus nimasowi, and we describe it in Aqua, International Journal of Ichthyology (September 2021). The genus Esomus includes a total of nine valid species found around the globe and spread across South-East Asia. So far, only three species occur in India — Esomus danrica, Esomus thermoicos and Esomus bengalensis.

Arup Nama Das,

Ri-Bhoi, Meghalaya