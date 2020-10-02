Letters to the Editor — October 2, 2020

Court acquittal

The judgment in the Babri Masjid case is as heinous as the demolition itself (Page 1, “Advani, 31 others acquitted in Babri case”, October 1). It would be no exaggeration to say that the verdict has only demolished people’s belief in courts as an impartial and fair institution. To say that there is no evidence of conspiracy leaves one stunned in cynical disbelief that the demolition was indeed part of a larger conspiracy. It is noteworthy that of late, almost all judgments on crucial matters have created the perception of being in favour of the ruling party — which is not a good sign. Courts have to remind themselves that they are constitutional functionaries and not constituted functionaries.

Finally, the only answer to a rath yatra is a pada yatra; to bring about systemic change, one has to start addressing the people before addressing the courts.

N.G.R. Prasad,

Chennai

The skewed judgment will set a dangerous precedent, where emboldened religious fanatics will indulge in more such acts of sectarianism with impunity. The judgment leaves one wondering whether the judiciary has become subservient to the executive.

K.P. Ravi,

Chennai

Dark hour

The reported incident at Hathras (Page 1, October 1) exposes the disgusting manner in which crimes against women are being approached and dealt with by the State police. The disconcerting question arises: are women safe at all?

A. Mohan,

Chennai

No member of civilised society can ignore the stream of violence being perpetrated against women. Establishment of special fast track courts with a dedicated law and machinery in place is a must. Enough is enough.

Rettavayal S. Krishnaswamy,

Chennai

Not only was it outrageous to have cremated the young woman without the family's consent, but it has also stripped down every value a human holds. I pray that the family is comforted and that the authorities pay for their actions.

Christine Brills,

Bengaluru