Letters to The Editor — October 19, 2024

Court on Citizenship Act

It is indeed a catch-22 situation for the government and the judiciary in validating the Citizenship Act under Section 6A to people from Bangladesh. While the Court has delivered a fair verdict by laying out the norms and the cut-off date for Indian citizenship, it cannot be denied that migration is a huge burden.

India’s population is huge and is explosive which is one of the major reasons for lopsided development. Unemployment is reaching dangerous levels. In a hugely competitive business world that can crush aspirants, in the midst of multiple issues, a migrant population would only add to existing woes.

The State of Assam and the rest of the north-east have been in the news for the wrong reasons. The cut-off date though appears reasonable. There, however, is no clarity on immigrants who have entered after the dates mentioned.

Balasubramaniam Pavani,

Secunderabad

Serving the people

The life story and the services rendered by the Indian-born American gynaecologist Alice G. Brauer, who passed away recently, should be an inspiration for aspiring doctors and social workers (‘Tamil Nadu InFocus’ page, “American doctor who became the beacon of hope and ‘Missiyamma’ of Ambur”, October 18). Her saga of service, in and around Ambur, to prevent maternal and infant mortality and focus on an immunisation programme are what make her shine.

K. Chellappan,

Chennai

