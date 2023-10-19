Letters to The Editor — October 19, 2023

October 19, 2023 12:24 am | Updated October 18, 2023 11:13 pm IST

Supreme Court reasoning

The institution of marriage has always been flexible and dynamic. Laws that prevent child marriage and authorise interfaith marriages have altered the course of our history for the better. Empathy and respect do not fill the void left by the lack of legal provisions for same-sex marriages. The question falls not only under the ambit of any government body but also that of humanity and compassion. It is apathetic on our part if we live in a society where some have rights while others do not.

Rujuta Ashtekar,

Thane, Maharashtra

ADVERTISEMENT

Favourable opinion about “same-sex marriage” among significant sections of the population is essential for a wider acceptance of such marriages at the grass-roots level. In that light, one cannot find much fault with the Supreme Court’s refusal to accord “legal recognition” to marriages between persons of the same-sex. With the ball in the legislature’s court now, LGBTQIA+ activists and groups can play their role in changing minds regarding “same-sex marriages”. By doing so, they can hope to have our lawmakers under pressure to bring in appropriate legislation.

A. Venkatasubramanian,

Tiruchi, Tamil Nadu

End the conflict

The Israel-Palestine conflict is entering a dark phase — the attack on a hospital is utterly tragic. Such actions are a gross violation of international humanitarian laws and principles.

The world needs to push both sides to prioritise dialogue as countless innocent lives depend on collective efforts to end this cycle of violence.

Aman Chaubey,

Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT