HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Letters to The Editor — October 19, 2023
Premium

October 19, 2023 12:24 am | Updated 12:24 am IST

Supreme Court reasoning

The institution of marriage has always been flexible and dynamic. Laws that prevent child marriage and authorise interfaith marriages have altered the course of our history for the better. Empathy and respect do not fill the void left by the lack of legal provisions for same-sex marriages. The question falls not only under the ambit of any government body but also that of humanity and compassion. It is apathetic on our part if we live in a society where some have rights while others do not.

Rujuta Ashtekar,

Thane, Maharashtra

Favourable opinion about “same-sex marriage” among significant sections of the population is essential for a wider acceptance of such marriages at the grass-roots level. In that light, one cannot find much fault with the Supreme Court’s refusal to accord “legal recognition” to marriages between persons of the same-sex. With the ball in the legislature’s court now, LGBTQIA+ activists and groups can play their role in changing minds regarding “same-sex marriages”. By doing so, they can hope to have our lawmakers under pressure to bring in appropriate legislation.

A. Venkatasubramanian,

Tiruchi, Tamil Nadu

End the conflict

The Israel-Palestine conflict is entering a dark phase — the attack on a hospital is utterly tragic. Such actions are a gross violation of international humanitarian laws and principles.

The world needs to push both sides to prioritise dialogue as countless innocent lives depend on collective efforts to end this cycle of violence.

Aman Chaubey,

Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh

Related Topics

letters

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.