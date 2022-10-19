Letters to the Editor — October 19, 2022

Ominous

The Kerala Governor’s warning that he has powers to remove any Minister criticising him has dangerous overtones not only for Kerala but for other States as well. The public has not forgotten the Delhi Lieutenant-Governor’s confrontation with Aam Aadmi Party Ministers and the West Bengal’s Governor’s spats with the Trinamool Congress. It is time the powers of Governors are revisited, reviewed and redefined and the Governor’s post made an ‘overseeing one’.

A.V. Narayanan

Tiruchi, Tamil Nadu

The Kerala Governor appears to be posing a threat to every democratic principle in the Constitution. His statement is aggressive. The role of a Governor is well defined with limits defined to his functions that are in consonance with the federal spirit of the Constitution. The Governor seems to be functioning as a nominal head of the government and encroaching upon the exclusive domain of an elected State government. He seems to be acting as a super Chief Minister. The role of the Governor is not to topple a democratically elected government but to assist and advise it so that it achieves its welfare objectives in a constructive way.

Apoorva Panakkal,

Kattakampal, Thrissur, Kerala

We have witnessed Governors in non-BJP ruled States acting according to their master’s voice and trying to be more Catholic than the Pope to demonstrate their loyalty to the ruling dispensation. The verbal accusations would not have surfaced had the Governor performed the duties entrusted to him. The statement made by him demeans the gubernatorial position held by him.

Tharcius S. Fernando,

Chennai

Unacceptable

It is unfortunate that even today there are men who are unable to digest a ‘no’ from a girl, in turn taking it as his insult and plotting revenge that is taking on disturbing forms such as inflicting grievous bodily harm and assault and even murder (Editorial, October 18). The incident in Chennai has been chilling. What kind of society is this? Why are girls being seen as an object of lust? It is high time that women become strong enough to make it clear that they are equal and society respects their choices.

Maya Hemant Bhatkar,

Mumbai