Letters to the Editor — October 18, 2022

The outright rejection of the Global Hunger Index (GHI), a peer-reviewed, internationally recognised Sustainable Development Goals-aligned annual report, is absurd.

Instead of outright repudiation, the Government would be better placed to take a nuanced and critically engaged standpoint by donning Edward de Bono’s white hat.

Realisation should also dawn upon those who matter in the Ministries concerned that key indices are not about ranking member countries on the ‘totem pole’ of development or to serve as an instrument of one-upmanship. Instead, such indices should be leveraged to bring back laser-focused attention on issues that demand urgent attention such as a correlation between hunger, undernourishment and poverty. World Food Day was a reminder that no one should be left behind when it comes to food.

Nishat Bhatotia,

Gurugram, Haryana

It must not be forgotten that the GHI is a peer-reviewed annual report that endeavours to comprehensively measure and track hunger at the global, regional and country levels. The Government’s welfare measures might have helped ease the situation of poverty and hunger but global reports are a much-needed reality check. Our food systems need to be re-designed for equity, sustainability and nutrition.

S.K. Khosla,

Chandigarh

The ranking of India is a wake-up call. Claims of higher GDP growth have no meaning for hungry millions and the undernourished. Lopsided economic policy has led to an economic imbalance. The Centre should drop its denial mode and take steps to improve the lot of those who are suffering.

S.V. Venkatakrishnan,

Bengaluru

The country’s ranking raises serious questions about the effectiveness of various welfare schemes. And if crores of Indians have been pushed into poverty due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, this would worsen India’s ranking. Welfare schemes rolled out to address the issues of malnutrition and hunger need to be proactively strengthened through wider allocations and efficient management.

Ajsal E.A.,

Kothamangalam, Kerala

Missteps in the U.K.

Rather than unleash pragmatic economic measures to lift the British economy from its quagmire, British Prime Minister Liz Truss has embarked on policies that seem to be exacerbating economic woes. Her recent decision to remove the Chancellor of the Exchequer while reversing in part the set of policies that shook British and global financial markets is a case in point. It should be noted here that the mini-budget did not inspire confidence among both investors and people alike. Yet, it was robustly defended. While Ms. Truss has rolled back some contentious economic measures, the severity of the cost of living crisis that the economy is finding itself in now warrants her to usher in a policy framework that would ensure fiscal sustainability and preserve macro-economic stability.

M. Jeyaram,

Sholavandan, Tamil Nadu