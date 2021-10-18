Letters to the Editor — October 18, 2021

18 October 2021 00:02 IST

At the CWC meeting

It is surprising that Mrs Sonia Gandhi, as “a full-time and hands-on Congress President”, has not utilised the occasion of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting to carry along with her the leaders, including the G-23 members (Page 1, “Congress announces organisational polls”, October 17). A deep introspection of why some leaders had to vent their concerns openly could have been beneficial to the top leadership and the cadre. The Congress needs to attract talent and ensure that leaders, veterans and youngsters, are not alienated. It is not clear as to what the five-hour long CWC meeting has achieved except announcing an organisational poll schedule which will result in “electing” a new President after one year! One year is a very long period in politics. It is evident that the ground is being prepared for Rahul Gandhi, who is still at a “will consider it” stage, to take over as the President. It is no secret that Mr. Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are running the show.

Kosaraju Chandramouli,

Hyderabad

CSK’s win

The victory of Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League 2021 is much deserved. The team’s adherence to experience paid off through Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s brilliant captaincy. As Ian Bishop said, “CSK’s performance is consistent throughout the IPL and is what makes them a classic team.”

Rins Padamattummal S.J.,

Thiruvananthapuram

Capturing MDT23

It is a great relief that the Mudumalai tiger, ‘MDT23’, has been captured successfully.

The Tamil Nadu Forest Department’s efforts to resolve this episode of man-animal conflict peacefully is praiseworthy. Animal lovers also thank the Chief Justice of the Madras High Court who quashed the order to kill the tiger.

We need to understand the problems of wild animals as ‘MDT23’ was old and injured and, going by his pictures, needs help.

Monita Sutherson,

Nagercoil, Tamil Nadu

Every creature reflects God’s beauty and tigers are magnificent and majestic. No doubt, two lives have been lost, allegedly because of this tiger. But it is we humans who have occupied or encroached into habitats.

T. Anand Raj,

Chennai