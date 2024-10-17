Letters to The Editor — October 17, 2024

Fraying ties

The question that India has to ask itself is this: why has Canada come out with such startling allegations about our ‘fundamental error’ in violating its sovereignty in the matter of the Nijjar killing? The Prime Minister of Canada has eschewed diplomatic euphemisms and done plain-speaking about Indian machinations. India owes Canada a suitable reply instead of outright repudiation, casual dismissal, and expulsions of Canadian diplomats. Stout denial cannot be our foreign policy. Had there been a reversal of roles, there is no doubt that the Indian media would have gone to town with righteous indignation. Our credibility is at stake.

R. Thomas Paul,

Bengaluru

The row is definitely getting murkier. However, it is a sort of an odd compliment to the power of the Indian diaspora — that in the course of history, the Prime Minister of a G-7 country not only woos an Indian migrant community in his country for votes but is also ready to ‘walk the extra mile’ to defend some terrorist elements.

S.R. Patnaik,

Bhubaneswar, Odisha

Problem solving

Authorities responsible for flood mitigation do not seem to learn from past experiences. Citizens, as mentioned by a letter writer from Chennai (‘Letters to The Editor’, October 16), are never in the loop for consultation or problem solving. This is because elected counsellors or their proxies rarely interact with people living in their wards.

Mohan Thomas,

Chennai

