Letters to The Editor — October 17, 2023

History and hate repeated

In Nazi Germany, the Jews were herded and sent to gas chambers. Millions of them perished during the Holocaust. Now, the Jewish state of Israel wants to herd a million-plus Palestinians into the southern part of the Gaza strip where many of them will perish for lack of food, shelter, health care and livelihood. Yesterday’s victim is today’s perpetrator. History truly repeats itself. Often tragically.

S.R. Patnaik,

Bhubaneswar, Odisha

At Ahmedabad

It is really unfortunate that India’s ecstatic victory against Pakistan in the World Cup match was marred by an aberration — a section of spectators needlessly taunting Pakistan wicket-keeper-batsman Muhammad Rizwan when he was returning to the pavilion after losing his wicket. Chanting something to or mocking a sportsperson, especially when from another religion is unwanted. The game can be enjoyed in a boisterous manner but within limits.

R. Sivakumar,

Chennai

The behaviour of a section of cricket fans, right from the time Pakistan captain Babar Azam was booed at the toss till the Pakistani players retired from the stadium was shameful.

Tharcius S. Fernando,

Chennai

Sport, and cricket, has historically served as a conduit to fostering friendship and mutual respect among nations. Irrespective of the competitive nature of the game, it is paramount to maintain decorum and abstain from using slogans that have a religious or political connotation. It is imperative for fans, players, and officials to uphold the true spirit of the game, emphasising understanding.

Abdul Matin,

Howrah, West Bengal

