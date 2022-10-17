Letters to the Editor — October 17, 2022

Hunger index ranking

In the midst of grand rhetoric reverberating in the country on the impending arrival of a five trillion dollar economy, the report that India fares worse than all countries in South Asia barring Afghanistan on the Global Hunger Index should spur a reality check (“Global Hunger Index is out, India in ‘serious’ category at rank 107”, October 15). Such ignominious reports emerging at regular intervals do not appear to have any impact on the sensibilities of our rulers who are busy blowing their trumpets (“Govt. rejects global hunger index study, calls it an attempt to tarnish India’s image”, October 16). Obviously the trickle down theory has not worked over the years and a direct attack on poverty is urgently called for.

It is time the directive principles of the Constitution tempered economic policy making. Mounting economic disparity in the country is a matter of great concern.

Manohar Alembath

Kannur, Kerala

Acquittal suspended

The case of the academic G.N. Saibaba raises eyebrows. When the Bombay High Court had, on a complete consideration of the materials before it, acquitted him and ordered his release, the speed with which the Supreme Court had, on the very next day, suspended his release cannot be countenanced. The order is all the more curious as the accused is wheelchair-bound and his health none-too-impressive. The order that he must necessarily be incarcerated appears to lack humanitarian considerations. It is one thing to be judicially stern and quite another to be inconsiderate.

V. Lakshmanan,

Tirupur, Tamil Nadu

Is there concrete proof that the professor, with disabilities, had superhuman powers to take on the might of the Indian state? Dubbing anyone who stands for radical or revolutionary changes as an ‘urban naxal’ and incarcerating him or her citing ideological inclinations or political leanings is not quite worthy of a vibrant democracy. It is not clear how the country’s top court drew the inference that the professor’s “brain” was powerful enough to pose a danger to the sovereignty and integrity of the country.

G. David Milton,

Maruthancode, Tamil Nadu

Seventh triumph

The Indian women’s team led by Harmanpreet Kaur was in its elements to have annexed the Women’s Asia Cup in style. The credit should go to the bowlers and fielders for their stupendous show. The side played to a plan.

C.K. Ramani,

Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh