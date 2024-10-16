ADVERTISEMENT

Letters to The Editor — October 16, 2024
Frayed ties

The mutual bashing by both India and Canada seems to have taken a serious turn (Page 1, October 15). However, the core issue is the ‘sheltering’ of Khalistani elements in Canada which cannot be overlooked. It is unfortunate that ties have deteriorated but the issues can still be resolved.

Govardhana Myneedu,

Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh

I am an octogenarian and an ex-serviceman who served in the Indian Air Force in all the three wars — 1962, 1965 and 1971. I am flummoxed by how India is surviving without friends. We are no friend to Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and now Canada. How long will this go on?

C.K. Prem Kumar,

Kalvakulam, Palakkad, Kerala

Flood ‘mitigation’

The rains are upon us and we in Tamil Nadu are watching the ‘efforts’ in trying to ‘make Chennai and other districts flood proof’. IAS officers, government officials, senior Ministers are all at it. But, there is one entity they have left out — members of the public, especially residents who face flooding and inundation. A responsible government should discuss serious issues with at least long-time residents. Only they know why it happens and are aware of the possible solutions. Without this vital step, flood mitigation preparedness in the city and State will remain an eyewash.

Usha Sundar,

Chennai

Nadal’s retirement

The decision by legendary tennis player Rafael Nadal to call it a day does not spring a surprise. But the urge to pigeon hole his legacy as merely the greatest clay courter would be a disservice to him.

M. Jeyaram,

Sholavandan, Tamil Nadu

