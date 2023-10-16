Letters to The Editor — October 16, 2023

October 16, 2023 12:24 am | Updated October 15, 2023 11:02 pm IST

‘Internal issues’

Democracy is an open book and a democratic country is one which is easy to understand and about which everything is known (Inside pages, “Om Birla slams EU Parliament for raising India’s internal issues”, October 15). The Manipur situation has been allowed to fester — there has been a grave destruction of property, large-scale displacement and hardly any political attempts to restore peace. There is nothing to be proud about.

Manoharan Muthuswamy,

Chennai

ADVERTISEMENT

As a right

Recently, a Division Bench of two women judges of the Supreme Court was divided over the rights of an unborn child and bodily autonomy of a woman. Safe and affordable abortions in government and private hospitals for survivors of assault victims, women in case of foetal abnormalities, and mentally and physically challenged women should be made readily available.

Dr. Bineet Kaur Maunder,

Patiala, Punjab

At the World Cup

While team India is firing on all cylinders to record victories in cricket over every strong team, the denial of visas, or restrictions to mediapersons is not in the best interests of bilateral sports exchange. Pakistan has come to India for hockey, squash and other sporting events. The crowd behaviour at Ahmedabad left much to be desired. It was a bit peevish.

A.V. Narayanan,

Tiruchirapalli, Tamil Nadu

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT