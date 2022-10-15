Letters to the Editor — October 15, 2022

Split verdict

The split verdict on the hijab issue has raised new hopes in the Supreme Court of India (Page 1, October 14). It is good that at least one of the judges has looked at it as an issue affecting the rights of women to education, which many tend to miss. It is heart-warming to note that Justice Dhulia has read Articles 14, 19 and 25 shorn of all narrow considerations of religion. It has carried forward the highest constitutional principles of equality for women in the matter of education and their emancipation. The more substantial right under the Constitution is education, more particularly the education of women.

One hopes that a larger Bench confirms the judgment of Justice Dhulia.

N.G.R. Prasad,

Chennai

One needs to understand that wearing the hijab is so ingrained that it has become part of dressing for many Muslim women. Therefore, the debate on whether the hijab is an essential part of religion or not bares no significance. As Justice Dhulia has rightly pointed out, the hijab ban could deprive several Muslim women of the right to education.

Conservative families that reluctantly send their girls to school could refrain from doing so.

Shujaath Ahmed,

Chennai

With or without the hijab is secondary, but the crux of the issue is a denial of the right to education to a section of girl students. The desirability or otherwise of wearing a head-scarf should be left to the discretion of the practitioners, as women in Iran have demonstrated.

Ayyasseri Raveendranath,

Aranmula, Kerala

The basics

The writer is absolutely spot on (‘Opinion’ page – Notebook’, October 14). The profession of journalism comes with a huge responsibility, where errors or lapses are irreversible. Care, caution and patience and a verification of facts before reporting are of paramount importance. The need for extra care these days, when communication is at its quickest and fastest, makes journalism a truly tough profession. The race to report first and to be ahead of the competition could induce lapses and misinformation. Content and correct reporting should be the bedrock of journalism.

Balasubramaniam Pavani,

Secunderabad